WATCH: Moment Les Walker knocked out at Mad Cow pub

Mundingburra MP Les Walker shoved a baseball cap wearing pub goer after the man gave him a "nipple cripple", only to be knocked unconscious by the man's mate moments later, dramatic footage exclusively obtained by The Courier-Mail shows.

A tearful Mr Walker yesterday said the incident, which was witnessed by his wife and friends, has left him "struggling".

The Labor MP was given a talking to by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after he got into a pub fight at Townsville's Mad Cow tavern while celebrating his birthday in January, landing him - and the two men - with a public nuisance fine and a banning notice from the town's nightclub district.

CCTV of a young man giving Les Walker a “nipple cripple”.

"It's been two months (and) I've got no memory of it," an emotional Mr Walker said yesterday.

"I'm struggling. I'm sorry, I just can't remember it. It was a pretty bad concussion.

"It's affected my whole family."

Mr Walker said police had not shown him the footage and he had no idea who the men involved were.

"I could never make a decision on what to do because I can't make a statement without a memory," he said.

"It's just been tormenting. I don't know who they are. They know who I am. And I don't if I'm going to bump into them or if I have spoken to them.

"I just don't know anything about them. I just don't know why these people came near me. Or who they are."

Footage of the altercation shows Mr Walker leaning on a table with a group of friends. He told The Courier-Mail his wife was among the group.

Les Walker gets knocked unconscious by a man at the Mad Cow tavern

Nearby is a group of young men who appear to notice Mr Walker. One reaches over and touches Mr Walker before stepping back to his table.

Mr Walker then appears to mimic their dance moves, pumping his fist in the air.

The same man steps back to Mr Walker and gives him what appears to be a "nipple cripple".

This time, Mr Walker steps forward and fumbles with the man before shoving him.

The man's friend, standing nearby, lunges across and strikes Mr Walker, knocking him unconscious.

Mr Walker's wife and friends rush to his aid while the two men disappear into the crowd.

"The police told me they ran from the scene," he said.

"I don't know why they would have fled the scene ... did they think they killed me?"

The footage then shows a security guard run down the stairs and get out his phone, shining the light in Mr Walker's face.

Mad Cow Tavern on Flinders St, Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Eventually, they help him to his feet and walk him from the bar.

Police later fined Mr Walker and the two men involved in the early morning altercation.

"A 56-year-old man was transported to Townsville University Hospital for treatment and two men, aged 19 and 21, were issued with banning notices," a statement released by the Queensland Police Service said.

"Following an investigation, all three men have today been issued with public nuisance infringement notices and the 56-year-old man has also been issued with a banning notice."

At the time, Ms Palaszczuk said she was "not happy" and she expected a high standard from her MPs.

"He's very apologetic. He's embarrassed," she said.

Mr Walker said he would consider his options now the footage had been made public.

"We were minding our own business," he said of the night.

"We felt we weren't interacting with anybody. It's hard when you read things in the paper about what's happened and you don't know if it's true or false.

"I'm not a violent person."

Originally published as WATCH: Moment Les Walker knocked out at Mad Cow pub