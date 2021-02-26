Gladys Berejiklian has slapped down Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles after he filmed himself ripping up the $30m hotel quarantine bill his state owes NSW in a bizarre online post.

The strange footage, posted to the politician's Facebook page, shows him tearing the tax invoice in half.

"(Prime Minister) Scott Morrison has given the go ahead for NSW to send Queensland taxpayers a $30m bill for their quarantine program even though it's 100 per cent a federal responsibility," Mr Miles said.

Ms Berejiklian said on breakfast radio it was a stunt that disrespected the efforts of frontline workers dealing with overseas returned travellers in NSW.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles destroys a NSW quarantine bill in a bizarre post. Supplied: Facebook

"Look, I appreciate he might do that for some political shots," Ms Berejiklian told 2GB. "All I say to other states is, everyone has their day in the sun … sending pot shots to other premiers and whatever else.

"But we're talking about people working their guts out to keep us safe. We appreciate that other states aren't doing their bit in that regard, so just pay us what you owe us."

She also reiterated that NSW accepted more overseas travellers than any other state.

"We're welcoming 3000 Aussies back through Sydney Airport every week … it puts pressure on us," she said.

"Every day, nurses, police, baggage handlers and hotel staff are putting their own safety on the line, and we don't ask whether (the travellers) are from NSW or if they're Queenslanders … they're Aussies and we welcome them back home.

"The only thing we ask of other states is to give us what you owe us … we're happy to do all the work."

Originally published as WATCH: Miles mocks NSW as he rips up $30m bill