Crime

WATCH: Massive street brawl erupts on New Years Eve

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Jan 2021 12:56 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
Shocking footage of a wild New Year's Eve street brawl in Townsville has emerged, with around 20 men and women trading blows as bodies hit the deck in wild scenes.

The incident occurred around 1.30am on January 1 at the corner of Palmer St and Morehead St, South Townsville.

Footage obtained by the Bulletin, shot by local business owner Rachelle Foley from a nearby apartment building, shows the chaos unfold below.

A street brawl breaks out on Palmer St in South Townsville.
A group of three to four people are seen to pounce on a male and throw punches while he is grounded on the street, while a second brawl erupts in the front yard of a nearby home.

From there all hell breaks loose, with wild punches and kicks thrown as the fight moves to the middle of the intersection.

Those involved in the fight scatter when multiple police arrive on scene, with officers making inquiries to those involved and witnesses.

It's understood formal complaints have been made to the police and no one has been charged at this stage.

Originally published as WATCH: Massive street brawl erupts in Townsville

