WATCH: Man robs servo with knife, flees with cash

Police have released CCTV footage of the armed robbery of the BP service station in Silkstone on October 11.

A MAN robbed an Ipswich service station after threatening the attendant with a knife and then fleeing with cash.

The man entered the store about 3.30pm on Sunday and walked behind the counter to threaten the worker with a large knife in his hand.

The 24-year-old attendant was shaken but not hurt.

The offender, who was wearing a navy hoodie over his head, fled on foot with a sum of cash.

He is described as about 175cm tall with a medium build and short dark hair.

Anyone who recognises the man or has further information is urged to contact police.

Report information to Policelink here and Crime Stoppers here.

