Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have released CCTV footage of the armed robbery of the BP service station in Silkstone on October 11.
Police have released CCTV footage of the armed robbery of the BP service station in Silkstone on October 11.
Crime

WATCH: Man robs servo with knife, flees with cash

Lachlan Mcivor
13th Oct 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN robbed an Ipswich service station after threatening the attendant with a knife and then fleeing with cash.

Police have released CCTV footage of the armed robbery of the BP servo in Silkstone on Blackstone Rd on the weekend.

The man entered the store about 3.30pm on Sunday and walked behind the counter to threaten the worker with a large knife in his hand.

 

 

The 24-year-old attendant was shaken but not hurt.

The offender, who was wearing a navy hoodie over his head, fled on foot with a sum of cash.

He is described as about 175cm tall with a medium build and short dark hair.

Anyone who recognises the man or has further information is urged to contact police.

Report information to Policelink here and Crime Stoppers here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

armed robbery crime ipswich crime robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Veterans’ push to improve housing for ‘hidden’ residents

        Premium Content Veterans’ push to improve housing for ‘hidden’ residents

        News Members of the Stanthorpe RSL are making a pledge to helping mates doing it tough.

        REVEALED: Plaza upgrades take next step

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plaza upgrades take next step

        News The Stanthorpe shopping centre is about to undergo major renovations after years of...

        Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

        Premium Content Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

        News The much-needing funding boost will see major infrastructure upgrades to the...