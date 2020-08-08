Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
A star-studded clash between the Logan Thunder and RedCity Roar tips-off our coverage of the Queensland State League basketball competition.
Basketball

WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

by Brayden Heslehurst
8th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Almost four months after the 2020 season was meant to tip-off, elite basketball is finally back in Queensland.

And we have a star-studded clash to headline the opening round of the revamped Queensland State League as usual heavyweights, the Logan Thunder, host competition newcomers the RedCity Roar at Bendigo Bank Stadium.

There will be superstars everywhere you look on the court for both the women's and men's clash.

The live-stream will be added to the top of the story just before 6pm.

In the men, a deep Thunder side featuring former NBL big man Mitch Young, Michael and Chris Cedar as well as young talents Kian Dennis and Atem Bior will clash with a RedCity team led by talents such as NBA G-League player William McDowell-White, Brisbane Bullets big man Harry Froling and speedster Verle Williams Jr.

Originally published as WATCH: Logan Thunder v RedCity Roar in QSL basketball

basketball logan thunder redcity roar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AROUND THE REGION: Weekend events not to miss

        Premium Content AROUND THE REGION: Weekend events not to miss

        News Rain might be on the horizon but there are still plenty of opportunities to escape the house and explore.

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        News The power is in your hands to find the Granite Belt’s best restaurant.

        Surge in business doesn’t sway owner on sale move

        Premium Content Surge in business doesn’t sway owner on sale move

        News Coronavirus brought a second life to one Stanthorpe store but the man behind it has...

        $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Premium Content $15b JobKeeper expansion gives new Qld lifeline

        Business More businesses will qualify to stay on JobKeeper life support