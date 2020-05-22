Menu
WATCH LIVE ONLINE: Where to see Powderfinger reunion concert

by Glenn Roberts
22nd May 2020 4:52 PM
Going to a gig is not possible for now so legendary Brisbane rockers Powderfinger have decided help music fans out by entering the home delivery business.

This weekend's show, titled One Night Lonely, will be livestreamed online Saturday at 7pm. It will be free but will raise funds for Support Act and Beyond Blue.

WATCH THE CONCERT HERE: 7PM, MAY 23

The idea of an online reunion came out of one of many Zoom meetings band members were having around a 20th anniversary reissue of Odyssey No. 5, their biggest selling album.

Frontman Bernard Fanning told The Daily Telegraph members were meeting once a week on Zoom since a just before the lockdowns started.

The subject of the various online gigs being performed during the COVID-19 crisis came up and someone, Fanning will not say who, raised the idea of Powderfinger livestreaming a show.

The issue of social distancing, as well as the fact that members live in three states, meant getting together physically was not an option.

 

Powderfinger rocking the stage at the Mackay leg of their Sunsets Tour on October 3, 2010 .Picture: Lauren Reed
Powderfinger rocking the stage at the Mackay leg of their Sunsets Tour on October 3, 2010 .Picture: Lauren Reed

 

So each has recorded their performance individually in their respective studios and had it professionally mixed ready to be livestreamed.

Fans can expect the tried and true favourites.

"We weren't setting out to mount any great artistic challenge," Fanning said.

You can watch on Powderfinger's YouTube channel from 7pm, Saturday May 23, 2020.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Where to see Powderfinger reunion concert

