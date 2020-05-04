Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Palaszczuk
Palaszczuk
Education

Premier confirms back to school plan, dates

by Jack McKay
4th May 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM

FROM May 11, Queensland's Kindy, Prep, Year 1, 11 and 12 students will go back to school.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would reassess on May 15 for the rest of the grades with the intention of sending all students back on May 25.

Ms Palaszczuk said the return to classrooms was made possible by the state's low infection rates, thanking Queenslanders for the work they had done.

She said it followed extensive discussions with Education Minister Grace Grace.

It comes after three new cases in Queensland overnight with one case contracted in London, another in Los Angeles and the other on a cruise ship.

It takes the state total to 1358.

It comes after some COVID-19 restrictions were eased at the weekend, allowing people to leave their homes for recreation and non-essential shopping.

 

 

As of yesterday, there were 1355 confirmed cases in Queensland, with only 53 active.

Currently, 972 of the 1,035 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

A total of 115,598 tests for COVID-19 have been undertaken in Queensland, with 1,990 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.

 

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier updates on COVID-19 cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 education qld queensland schools

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Howl of dingoes brings new problem for grazier

        premium_icon Howl of dingoes brings new problem for grazier

        News After battling drought, a Granite Belt farmer faces yet another challenge as stock starts going missing.

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet

        Helping hand: Find out how the Border Post can support you

        Helping hand: Find out how the Border Post can support you

        News The Border Post will be endeavouring to support local business in the aftermath of...

        ‘Strongest thing you can do is ask for help’

        ‘Strongest thing you can do is ask for help’

        News Southern Downs’ drought and financially crippled farmers are being urged to apply...