WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

27th Aug 2020 9:03 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to provide an update on coronavirus in Queensland this morning.

A media conference will be held in Brisbane at 9am.

It comes after a prison officer yesterday tested positive to COVID-19, prompting the lockdown of two southeast Queensland jails and the forensic cleaning of another site.

 

Queensland Health has not yet confirmed if the prison officer's case was in addition to a new case announced by the premier yesterday morning, which took a cluster connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre to 11.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young yesterday again warned that there was still a chance of community transmission from the detention centre cluster.

 

 

 

