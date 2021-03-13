Menu
WATCH LIVE: Premier to hold COVID-19 presser

by Hayden Johnson
13th Mar 2021 10:36 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will hold a press conference at 10.30 after a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Brisbane's southside tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett will also speak at the press conference.

The doctor had treated a patient with the UK variant, which a British study published this week revealed is 30 to 100 per cent more deadly.

It comes as Queensland recently began its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine aimed at protecting frontline staff.

The doctor is believed to have been in the community while infectious on Thursday after having been in contact with coronavirus-positive patients early on Wednesday.

It is understood the doctor presented for testing on Friday after developing symptoms and returned a positive result about 4.30pm.

As part of the lockdown, the hospital will enforce mandatory masks for patients and doctors, ban all non-essential visits and postpone all non-urgent outpatient bookings and elective surgery.

An email to staff confirmed the lockdown at "moderate risk".

 

