WATCH LIVE: Premier to hold COVID-19 presser
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will hold a press conference at 10.30 after a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital on Brisbane's southside tested positive for COVID-19.
Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett will also speak at the press conference.
The doctor had treated a patient with the UK variant, which a British study published this week revealed is 30 to 100 per cent more deadly.
It comes as Queensland recently began its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine aimed at protecting frontline staff.
The doctor is believed to have been in the community while infectious on Thursday after having been in contact with coronavirus-positive patients early on Wednesday.
It is understood the doctor presented for testing on Friday after developing symptoms and returned a positive result about 4.30pm.
As part of the lockdown, the hospital will enforce mandatory masks for patients and doctors, ban all non-essential visits and postpone all non-urgent outpatient bookings and elective surgery.
An email to staff confirmed the lockdown at "moderate risk".
