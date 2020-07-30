WATCH LIVE: Three new cases as contact trace race continues

THERE have been three new cases in Queensland overnight.

They include one international arrival and two interstate arrivals who have been self isolating.

Ms Palaszczuk has urged anyone who is sick to stay home and to keep up with the social distancing.

She encouraged anyone who saw people at a shopping centre not social distancing to leave the area.

The Premier called on Queenslanders to take the COVID threat seriously.

She said people should leave places where people were socially distancing, like shopping centres.

"If you are sick, stay at home, do not go to work," she said.

WATCH LIVE FROM 10AM IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

Earlier, Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles ruled out the return of Government-funded hotel quarantine but conceded the cost of quarantine could deter travellers from admitting their actual movements.

"That disincentive was something we considered when we put those charges in place … I suspect it wouldn't have made a difference in this case," he told ABC Radio.

"They've appeared to have lied to get around that and I don't' think the charges are necessarily the reason for that."

Mr Miles said the government had 'spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars' on hotel quarantine and had offered people 'a long time to get back home' before the self-funded quarantine began.

It comes as 'worried and frustrated' health officials are scrambling to trace the movements of two COVID-positive women who travelled around southeast Queensland for almost a week after lying to authorities about their trip to Melbourne.

Speaking to ABC Radio Brisbane this morning, Health Minister Steven Miles said 'It wouldn't be surprising if we had further cases' with the exact movements of three COVID-positive Queenslanders currently unknown.

Olivia Winnie Muranga and Diana Lasu both tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night and Wednesday respectively, after returning to Queensland from a trip to Sydney and Melbourne almost one week before.

A 22-year-old sister of one of the girls - who did not travel to Melbourne or Sydney - also tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Mr Miles said Queensland Health was tracing the exact movements of those three people.

"They've been to a lot of places around throughout the south side including South Bank."

"We did a list of places yesterday afternoon, they're the places that we know of right now," he said.

But that list 'is just for one of the girls', Mr Miles said.

Queensland Health is currently consulting 'go card' records and CCTV to identify whether the women used public transport services to travel.

However Mr Miles said Queensland Health was not currently concerned about public transport 'at this stage'.

Police are also accessing flight manifests to contact people who were sitting near Ms Muranga and Ms Lasu on their flight - VA977 - a from Sydney to Brisbane.

Queensland Health is currently consulting 'go card' records and CCTV to identify whether the women used public transport services to travel.

However Mr Miles said Queensland Health was not currently concerned about public transport 'at this stage'.

Police are also accessing flight manifests to contact people who were sitting near Ms Muranga and Ms Lasu on their flight - VA977 - a from Sydney to Brisbane.

It is believed Ms Muranga and Ms Lasu lied to Police about where they'd been when they returned to Queensland.

Women at centre of coronavirus cases

"This is being treated as a criminal investigation," Mr Miles said.

Jail time is a possible penalty for people breaching coronavirus health restrictions after harsher penalties were passed in Queensland parliament earlier this month.

"Some people thought that was overkill but now … it's proven to be a really important measure," Mr Miles said.

"I don't want to see people sick, I don't want to see people dying in hospitals, I don't want to see our health workers over run."

Mr Miles said testing clinics at Parklands Christian College and Logan Hospital had been overwhelmed with residents seeking COVID-19 tests.

"And that's exactly what we want in these early days of an outbreak," Mr Miles told ABC Radio.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to deliver COVID case latest