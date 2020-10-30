Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Premier makes border decision

30th Oct 2020 9:46 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Just a day out from the State Election, Ms Palaszczuk will allow more of NSW into Queensland but will maintain a ban on Greater Sydney.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has consistently said the trigger to opening the border to NSW was when the state had 28 days of no community transmission.

NSW recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight and four new cases yesterday - three of which were a result of community transmission.

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier makes border decision

More Stories

border covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Premium Content Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Politics As insiders from both parties grapple with a growing list of seats they could lose, Queensland’s two opposing leaders have mounted a last-gasp blitz of crucial...

        Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Premium Content Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Politics Bush voters slam ‘discriminatory’ democracy as postal ballots fail to arrive

        REVEALED: Big Apple inspiration behind new cafe

        Premium Content REVEALED: Big Apple inspiration behind new cafe

        News Stanthorpe’s latest eatery is preparing to open their doors, bringing bottomless...

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        QLD election: Where to vote this Saturday

        Politics QLD election day 2020: Full list of polling booths for Saturday 31