WATCH LIVE: PM updates Australia on COVID-19

THE Australian PM will shortly update the country on the COVID-19 latest.

Scott Morrison has just met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Ms Adern says safety remains "top of mind" for any potential easing of restrictions to allow flights between her country and our's



Ms Adern said she was "comfortable and confident" New Zealand would not receive COVID-19 cases from Australia if travel between the two countries resumed.



"Equally we won't export them," she said.



Ms Adern said relaxing the travel ban would not mean imposing a 14-day quarantine requirement.