St Mary’s Blake Moore fires off a pass during his side’s Allan Langer Cup clash with Wavell State High.
News

WATCH LIVE: Must win cup clash for St Mary’s

Jason Gibbs
26th Aug 2020 9:49 AM | Updated: 12:49 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Mary's mission today is simple - beat Keebra Park.

Locked in a three-way tie for the last Allan Langer Cup finals spot, the Toowoomba college has to win to keep its finals dreams alive.

Ipswich State High and Marsden State High are also in contention with St Mary's trailing both sides on points differential.

St Mary's will be hoping minor premier hopefuls Palm Beach Currumbin and league powerhouse Wavell SHS get the better of Marsden and Ipswich respectively.

Tune in live at right here from 3pm for the Walters Cup fixture between St Mary's and Keebra Park, and from 4pm for the school's must win Allan Langer Cup clash.

