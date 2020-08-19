Menu
WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

by Jesse Kuch
19th Aug 2020 1:19 PM
Round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions kick off this afternoon, with Marsden SHS hosting Ipswich SHS.

Kick off is at 3pm for the Walters Cup followed by the main event, the Langer Cup, at 4pm.

Both games will be streamed live at couriermail.com.au in this story.

Following the livestreams, both matches will be available as replays to subscribers.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup

4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup

4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup

4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup

5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup

5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup

