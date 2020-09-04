WATCH LIVE: Latest Qld COVID cases

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to provide an update on Queensland's latest Covid caseload.

The update, follows news a Queensland aged care staff member worked for two days while infectious with coronavirus.

The employee, in her 30s, works at Karinya Place, at Laidley, west of Brisbane, but did not have direct contact with residents.

She was one of two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Queensland yesterday, including a man, also in his 30s.

Both new cases are known to each other and are linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre-Queensland Correctional Services Academy cluster, which has grown to 30 people.

