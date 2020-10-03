Menu
WATCH LIVE: Semi-final spots are up for grabs as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships take place in Mackay.
Basketball

REPLAYS: QLD U14 State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
3rd Oct 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM
Technical issues mean we cannot show the final game of today. We will be showing a replay once available. 

 

REPLAYS: SEE BELOW TO RE-LIVE ALL THE ACTION

Semi-final spots will be up for grabs as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships take place today in Mackay.  

Reigning BQJBC champions, the undefeated Ipswich Force will look to take another step towards completing the double but will have to get past a tough Mackay side, who also sit without a loss in Pool A after day one.  

While the Gold Coast Waves and Cairns Dolphins are set to battle it out for top spot in Pool B as both teams look to avoid a crossover with the Force in the semi-finals.  

We have all the action here with every game on court four at McDonald's Mackay Stadium streamed live in this story.  

DAY 2 SCHEDULE  

  1. 8am: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames  
  2. 9.30am: Girls Division 2 - SD Titans v Mackay Stars  
  3. 11am: Girls Division 1 - Brisbane Capitals Gold v Ipswich Force  
  4. 12.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SWM Pirates Purple  
  5. 2pm: Girls Division 2 - TBA v TBA  
  6. 3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals Gold  
  7. 5pm: Girls Division 1 - Ipswich Force v Mackay Meteorettes

REPLAYS

GAME ONE: Girls Division 1 - SD Spartans v Townsville Flames  

 

 

GAME TWO: Girls Division 2 - SD Titans v Mackay Stars  

 

 

GAME THREE: Brisbane Capitals Gold v Ipswich Force  

 

 

 GAME FOUR: Mackay Meteorettes vs SWM Pirates Purple

 

 

GAME FIVE: Townsville Flames vs Brisbane Capitals Bronze 

 

GAME SIX:  Logan Thunder vs Brisbane Capitals Gold 

