WATCH LIST: The films, TV and more inspired by our region

MOVIE MAGIC: Saving Mr Banks used Allora as inspiration for its screen backdrop.

MOVIE MAGIC: Saving Mr Banks used Allora as inspiration for its screen backdrop.

F YOU’RE looking for something to keep you entertained in isolation, why not choose a slice of homegrown history.

There is plenty of entertainment that has been created or inspired by the Southern Downs.

Add these to your list and see if you can recognise any familiar faces or locations.

Saving Mr Banks

Perhaps one of the region’s biggest claims to fame is its connection to Mary Poppins.

Author P.L. Travers spent two years in Allora but it was mostly a local secret until the Disney hit film revealed the author’s Australian backstory.

While the Allora home, at 61 Herbert St, did not make it into the film, owners Les and Loraine Struthers were critical to recreating the homestead in Hollywood.

You can watch Saving Mr Banks on Disney+.

Damien Garvey and Ioan Gruffudd as Dr Daniel Harrow in season two of ABC crime drama Harrow

Harrow

The popular ABC TV show usually shoots in Brisbane but last year took to the road, using Allora, Massie, Rosenthal Heights and Leslie Dam as inspiration.

It centres on Dr Daniel Harrow, a forensic pathologist with a disregard for authority and empathy for the dead, helping him solve bizarre cases.

You can watch it on ABC iview or Google Play.

Actor Richard Chamberlain and Rachel Ward in scene from film "The Thorn Birds".

The Thorn Birds

Clifton played the backdrop to this iconic TV miniseries.

Based on the novel by Colleen McCullough, it’s a love story set on Drogheda, a sheep station, focusing on the ill-fated romance between Meggie Cleary and priest Father Ralph de Bricassart.

You can find the series on Amazon.

Lola (Rebecca Gibney) and Chelsea (Geraldine Hakewill) in Wanted.

Wanted

The Southerns Downs became its own star when Stanthorpe, Warwick, Killarney, Allora, Clifton and Sandy Creek were featured on the hit Channel 7 show.

The show, starring Gold Logie-winning actor Rebecca Gibney and Steven Peacocke, centres on two strangers who intervene in a deadly carjacking and have to go on the run.

You can watch Wanted on Netflix.

Joanne O'Reilly started the Choose Warwick podcast to encourage local business.

Choose Warwick

If you’re in the mood to educate yourself while keeping busy, check out the Choose Warwick podcast.

Created by Joanne O’Reilly, it takes a look at the local economy and how Warwick businesses can branch out.

You find the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Dr Lynton Hudson is one of the many Condamine Medical Centre staff that feature on the podcast.

Condamine Medical Centre

If now more than ever you’re looking for some health help, check out this podcast by ­Warwick doctors.

Providing information about common medical questions, it can help alleviate some worry with expert advice.

To listen, head to www.conmed.com.au/podcasts.