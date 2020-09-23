WATCH: How did this SUV end up here?

A WOMAN has escaped with relatively minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving appeared to be airborne for about 10 metres before crashing into an embankment.

The driver and sole occupant of the Queensland-registered black Ford SUV involved in the single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon on Wednesday afternoon was transported to Grafton Base Hospital with facial injuries.

A black Ford SUV was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon north of Grafton on Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examine

But just how did the vehicle end up where it did?

Heading south, the vehicle appeared to have veered across the wrong of a straight section of road and tore through the guard rail, blasting some of its structures several metres into the bushland.

Tyre tracks indicated the vehicle travelled along a clearing parallel to the road for about 20 metres, until the tracks end where the ground suddenly drops away.

The vehicle came to rest some distance up the opposite embankment, about 10 metres away from the ledge and beyond very rocky terrain and a significant watercourse. There is no obvious evidence on the vehicle to suggest it travelled through water, nor tracks or debris below road level.

While official investigations are ongoing, it appears the driver of this vehicle survived a terrifying airborne experience.

A Clarence Valley Council representative told The Daily Examiner the existing guard rail had only been installed in recent weeks.

Police conducted alternating traffic conditions while ambulance attended the driver and crews removed debris from the road. Normal traffic conditions resumed about 90 minutes after the incident.