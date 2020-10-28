WATCH: Hail dumped on Stanthorpe

WILD weather lashed parts of the Granite Belt this afternoon, bringing hail and heavy rain.

Between 10mm and 15mm was dumped on parts of the region, with Dalveen recording 14mm and Applethorpe 9mm.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said Stanthorpe could see another downpour, with showers and storms forecast for the remainder of the night.

“Stanthorpe is within the warning area for a severe thunderstorm and we could see them form or move into the region from the north west,” Ms Hoff said.

“At this stage, we don’t have any cells that are approaching that region that appear to be severe.”

The quick moving cell saw a large amount of rain dumped on the region.

Ms Hoff said it was important to be vigilant as there was still the chance for things to turn nasty.

“Damaging winds, potentially large hail and potentially heavy rainfall which could bring flash flooding are all possible,” she said.

Heavy rain has fallen on the region for the past 24 hours, with areas recording up to 42mm up until midnight.

Upper Quart Pot Creek and Amiens Knob received 42mm, Accommodation Creek saw 38mm, Wallangarra received 27mm, and Applethorpe recorded 11mm.

Ms Hoff said the wet weather wasn’t likely to return until Saturday, when the region’s chance of storms increases.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

