SNOW MEMORIES: Stanthorpe’s iconic snow event five years ago is still fresh in residents minds.
News

WATCH: Flashback to record-breaking snowfall, five years on

Emily Clooney
17th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
WHEN Stanthorpe residents woke on July 17, 2015, they were greeted with a magical winter wonderland.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow was recorded in parts of the Granite Belt, when the mercury dipped below freezing bringing the state’s most significant snowfall in 30 years.

Amiens resident Sandra McEwan can still remember her sleepless night, eager to take in all of the snow around the region.

“I woke up at 11.45pm on July 16 and I didn’t go back to bed until the following night, it was just very exciting,” she said.

“I had about six inches at my place, and it was around for a good part of the day.”

The unexpected weather event saw tourists from as far as Brisbane flock to the region to get their fix, with snowmen and snow angels popping up around town.

Mrs McEwan said the atmosphere around town only created more intrigue.

“I just think it’s something we don’t see here very often. The thought of having snow, it excites people,” she said.

“Young and old, you see those snowflakes and it does something to you. I loved seeing the young kids who saw snow for the first time, it was just incredible.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re used to it, it just excites people.”

Five years on, Stanthorpe residents have taken to Facebook to share their memories of the special weather event.

Jude Groeneveld said he was confused as to why his dog was making so much noise during the night; “Turns out he hadn’t seen snow before!”.

For Chris Glanfield-Pook, it was a day with extra special memories.

“The snow started around midnight on my birthday back on July 17, 2015. One birthday I will always remember,” he said.

While the region hasn’t seen snowfall as significant since, meteorologists say there is always a chance another winter wonderland could occur.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the region could produce the colder temperatures needed for snow this year.

“It should get cold enough, at least a couple more times, but it will be a case of enough moisture hanging around,” he said.

“We might see some good cold fronts push up through southern and eastern Australia.

“To get a proper build up of snow, you need the air and the ground to be cold enough.”

The welcome to Stanthorpe sign covered in snow after 10cms fell in the region.
Stanthorpe Border Post

