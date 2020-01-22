Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Watch: Driver dodges two trucks head-on

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has described the terrifying moment she was confronted by two trucks head-on as she was driving in a 100km/h zone on a southern Darling Downs highway.

Jessica Hernandez, 18, from Ipswich, was driving on a highway near Inglewood on January 7 when the two trucks emerged, one on the wrong side of the highway apparently overtaking the other.

Dashcam footage shows the truck driving on the wrong side of the road, leaving Ms Hernandez no option but to drive between them, narrowly avoiding a collision.

"I had my lights on the whole time, high beam was on until I saw the lights of the approaching truck," Ms Hernandez said.

"I have reported it to police but with no number plate or company visible, there is not much they can do unless I can get that info."

Ms Hernandez said she had been asked if the truck in her lane was stationary.

"The truck is moving; you can see the water his tyres are kicking up, he had also applied brakes when he saw us," she said.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks head on lucky escape motoring truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe police search for woman caught on bodycam

        premium_icon Stanthorpe police search for woman caught on bodycam

        News “Mysterious” vehicle reported stolen one day after driver questioned by police.

        All in good taste as show organisers cook up a yummy change

        All in good taste as show organisers cook up a yummy change

        News Stanthorpe Show's food and drink area faces a tasty future.

        Consume or crash: Producers plead for shopper support

        premium_icon Consume or crash: Producers plead for shopper support

        News Consumer confidence could make or break the region’s growers according to a...

        Free hair cuts double up for community

        premium_icon Free hair cuts double up for community

        News Community members pull together to support those who need it most.