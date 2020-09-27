Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Basketball

WATCH LIVE: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal

by Matthew McInerney and Brayden Heslehurst
27th Sep 2020 7:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The final day of the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys' State Championships has arrived.

The best under-14 male basketballers in the state have been in action Early Settler Stadium and today will be the day the champion association is crowned.

It's a battle between two South East Queensland heavyweights, as Brisbane Capitals face Gold Coast Waves in the gold medal game.

The home town side, Cairns Marlins, will feature in the bronze medal game against Southern Districts Spartans.

This site  is showing every game on Court 1 live - 28 games in total - from the first pool fixtures to the gold medal match on Sunday.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SUNDAY

8am: Gold Coast Breakers vs SC Phoenix Teal,(Division 2, semi-final 1)

9.30am: Southern Districts Trojans Black vs Southern Districts Titans (Division 2, playoff 5 v 6)

11am: Northside Wizards 1 vs SWM Pirates Gold (Division 1, playoff 5 v 6)

12.30pm: Cairns Marlins vs Southern Districts Spartans (Division 1, bronze medal game)

2.15pm: Gold Coast Waves vs Brisbane Capitals Gold (Division 1, gold medal game)

Community Newsletter SignUp
basketball livestreams

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        Premium Content Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        News One of the brothers says he was provoked after a man flashed his penis and started ‘waving it around’.

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        Council News A $20K boost will give the park the facelift Stanthorpe has been waiting for. Find...

        RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        Premium Content RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        News COVID-19 restrictions threatened the dapper ride, but organisers have a new plan to...