Livestream: Cairns Hockey grand finals, Day 2
Hockey

Watch Day 2 of Cairns Hockey’s grand final

5th Sep 2020 12:54 PM
Grand final fever has hit Cairns Hockey after a wild 2020 season. Watch the five deciders from Day 2 of CHA's grand finals. 

After Friday night's incredibly tight battles, we will stream five deciders from Day 2 of CHA's grand finals.

 

REPLAY: RELIVE NIGHT 1 OF CAIRNS HOCKEY'S EPIC GRAND FINALS

Just a few short months ago it appeared unlikely there would be a hockey season, but the organisation was able to develop and get a compressed campaign off the ground.

Now, after the most unique season in hockey history, the first senior grand finals will be held with the A-grade women's clash between Souths and Saints to headline the Friday night lineup.

Brothers Fury won the Cairns Hockey Association U18 Men's Grand Final against the Cairns Saints. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Brothers Fury won the Cairns Hockey Association U18 Men's Grand Final against the Cairns Saints. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

It also marks a historic occasion for the Cairns Post, who will make its first foray into the world of live-streaming community sport by showing seven Cairns Hockey grand finals live on our website.

We will show five grand finals today on our super Saturday of hockey action, finishing with the A-grade men's clash between Saints and Souths.

It's a new service we're proud to be involved with, particularly with some of our readers unable to move as freely in the community as they want to.

And our hockey partners are loving it too.

Cairns Hockey general manager of operations Kym McPhee-Smith, said they're simply relieved to have a season up and running.

"We are so lucky to have got our season up and running, and here we are at the finals. It has been a very tough time and I truly feel for our Victorian hockey friends," she said.

She praised the Cairns Post for its livestream initiative.

"Being able to livestream our games will be awesome for anyone who is not able to make it down to CHA in person," she said.

She expected friends and family of players to watch from around the country, and even offshore.

Readers will need a Cairns Post subscription to view the games.

Any sports wanting to discuss their livestream potential should email: Bryce.johns@news.com.au

 

Siblings Ash and Zara Seivers will face off in the Cairns Hockey Association Under 18A women’s grand final. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Siblings Ash and Zara Seivers will face off in the Cairns Hockey Association Under 18A women’s grand final. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

 

SATURDAY

2pm: C Grade Men Grand Final

Saints v Brothers

3.30pm: B Grade Women Grand Final

Saints v Stingers

5pm: B Grade Men Grand Final

Trinity Stingers v Brothers

6.30pm: U18A Women Grand Final

Brothers v Saints

8pm: A Grade Men Grand Final

Saints v Souths

 

 

Originally published as Watch Day 2 of Cairns Hockey's grand final

