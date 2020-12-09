WATCH: Chilling moments police discover horrific murder scene

A GRUESOME and bloody scene waited for first responders in a small apartment in Idalia.

Police were called to the gated community on Oonoonba Rd shortly after 10.30pm on September 26, 2015 after Dane Andrew Pilcher candidly told triple-0 operators that he had stabbed Corinne Henderson to death.

"I've killed my partner, my ex-partner," he said.

Pitcher was sentenced to life in prison for a second time after a jury of his peers found that he intended to kill, or seriously injure, Corinne when he broke into her apartment and attacked her with a kitchen knife after seeing a picture of her and her new boyfriend smiling together at the Townsville Races.

Police footage used as evidence in the murder trial of Dane Andrew Pilcher. Dane Pilcher handcuffed and covered in blood.

Shaky police footage captured on then-Senior Constable Ian Wanchap's body-worn camera recorded the moment police found Corinne lifeless on her bedroom floor in a pool of her own blood.

It also captured the moment Pilcher taunted her new lover just minutes after he was arrested for murder.

Police footage used as evidence in the murder trial of Dane Andrew Pilcher. Blood at the scene of the Idalia unit.

The graphic footage was provided to media in 2017 after it was tendered as evidence in Pilcher's first murder trial in Townsville's Supreme Court.

Dane Andrew Pilcher allegedly murdered his ex-partner Corinne Henderson in her Idalia apartment in September 2015.

It was not shown to the jury who decided his fate during a retrial that finished on Wednesday.

The footage shows police arrive at the Sanctuary Apartment complex at 11.01pm.

As they enter the unit, officers find Pilcher shirtless and bloody lying face down at the entrance to the unit.

As Pilcher was detained, the recording shows Sergeant Wanchap walk through a hallway covered in blood and through to a bedroom.

Corinne Henderson was murdered in 2015.

Here he found Corinne, slumped on the ground dressed only in underwear and a tank top.

They could not find a pulse.

Just metres from her final resting place, a knock on an internal door altered police to Dwayne Wickham, Corinne's new beau, hiding in the bathroom.

Mr Wickham gave evidence during the trial that Corinne told him to hide when she realised Pilcher was at the unit.

In the body-cam footage, an officer can be heard telling Mr Wickham to unlock the door.

"We've got him in custody, unlock the door. It's the police, get out".

Corinne Henderson, 32, was allegedly murdered on September 26, 2015, the day she went to the Townsville Cup with her boyfriend Dwayne Wickham.

Part of the conversation is inaudible, but soon after a man, now known to be Mr Wickham, replies.

"I don't want to go down there with him because he's coming after me, that's all," Mr Wickham said.

Mr Wickham can be seen in handcuffs on the video, he is not accused of any wrongdoing.

As Pilcher was sentenced on Wednesday, Crown Prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton said the jury's verdict made it clear that Pilcher had "murderous intent" when he attacked Corinne.

Pilcher has spent more than 1900 days in custody after he was arrested the night of her murder. He faces a further two decades behind bars.

Originally published as WATCH: Chilling moments police discover horrific murder scene