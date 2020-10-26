Menu
A man has been charged after he crashed his car into the yard of a suburban home.
WATCH: Car slams sideways into yard of family home

Jessica Cook
26th Oct 2020 2:30 PM
THE sound of the car revving can be heard seconds before it smashes sideways into the yard of a family home, missing a power pole and large tree by centimetres.

The car crash, just after 6am today on Squire St, Kawungan, was caught on a neighbour's CCTV footage.

The homeowner said she heard the crash from the kitchen and thought her water tank must have exploded before her son ran in to tell her there was a car in the front yard.

The woman said she was surprised by how much it affected her.

Three fences, one of which was just a few months old and a number of small trees were damaged in the accident.

The homeowners said their insurance would cover the cost of replacing the fence.

Neighbour Timon Close said it had been raining just before the crash.

He said it was lucky no-one was seriously injured.

"There are always people walking their dogs down the street," he said.

Police charged the 48 year-old driver with careless driving and a defective vehicle

Police will allege the defect is in relation to the tread of the rear tires.

The Ve Commodore ute involved was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace within three hours of it being towed away.

 

