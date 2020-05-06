Menu
A man has recounted his shock at waking from a nap to find a bus had crashed in his front yard.
OOPS! Bus crashes into suburban front yard

by CAMERON WHITELEY
6th May 2020 2:31 PM
A RESIDENT has recounted his shock at waking from a nap to find a bus had crashed in his front yard on Hobart's Eastern Shore.

The long articulated Metro bus, which was en route to Hobart via Rosny, left the road and crashed into the front yard of a property in Oakdowns Parade, Oakdowns about lunchtime.

No injuries are believed to have occurred and there was only minor damage done to the garden at the front of the property. No impact was made with the home itself.

A bus crashed into the front yard of a property in Oakdowns Parade, Oakdowns about lunchtime May 6, 2020. Photo: Cameron Whiteley
"I was actually asleep at the time and my dog started barking, so I got up, and then found the bus in my front yard,'' the resident said.

"[The driver] was a bit shaken up, he was just sitting in the bus.

"I said to him I think it might be an idea to turn off the bus just in case. He did that and we just waited for the police to arrive.

"There was an off-duty officer already here that lives just down the road."

The man said he was not worried about the damage to his yard and was just grateful no one was hurt.

"[The driver] missed everything. Missed the water, missed the pole, missed everything. He did a decent job of missing everything, that's for sure,'' he said.

It is not yet known what caused the bus to leave the road and crash.

Police and ambulance personnel attended the scene, before the bus was towed out of the yard.

Police directed traffic as onlookers gathered to see what was going on.

 

A bus crashed into the front yard of a property in Oakdowns Parade. Photo: Cameron Whiteley
A bus crashed into the front yard of a property in Oakdowns Parade. Photo: Cameron Whiteley
Authorities confirmed they responded to a report of a bus which had driven up onto the kerb in Oakdowns about 12.10pm. The driver was taken to the RHH as a precaution.

There was one passenger on the bus at the time who was not injured.

The bus was not damaged.

Originally published as WATCH: Bus crashes into suburban front yard

