Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Boy casually pops a wheelie over flooding bridge
News

WATCH: Boy casually pops wheelie over flooding bridge

TIM JARRETT
19th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has captured the moment a boy casually popped a wheelie while crossing a flooded bridge, moments before it disappeared under water.

The video was taken by local resident Tara Lynch as Lavenders Bridge in Bellingen was closed to traffic.

The young boy was able to ride up on an elevated footpath, where he put on a show for the watching public.

Lavenders Bridge has now completely disappeared under water and will often do so during flood events, sometimes cutting the town in half for days.

Meanwhile, the entire town of Dorrigo has been cut off via its eastern approach after heavy rains caused a significant land-slip on Waterfall Way between Summervilles Road and Horseshoe Road, Thora.

Diversions are in place via the Gwydir Highway

bellingen bellinger river flood coffs harbour flooding coffs harbour floods orara river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health The State Government must get its house in order over health messaging to ensure confidence in the vaccine rollout is not undermined, the Opposition has claimed.

        Stanthorpe man avoids jail over alley sex attack on friend

        Premium Content Stanthorpe man avoids jail over alley sex attack on friend

        Crime The victim’s friends enacted their own revenge when word got out about the...

        Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Southern Downs

        Business Liquidations listed in the Southern Downs council area

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice