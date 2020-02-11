Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

WATCH: Dalby's flooded areas caught on camera
News

WATCH: Footage shows devastation of Dalby flooding

Meg Gannon
by
9th Feb 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMAZING drone footage shows just how far the flood waters have spread across Dalby this morning. 

Dalby residents went to sleep last night to the sound of rain hitting roofs, and woke up this morning to flooded streets and blocked roads.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth told News the heavy rainfall around Dalby would ease and become more isolated, giving time for flood waters to drop.

"We're still seeing some showers and storms across the southeast … we should start seeing an easing trend through the middle of next week," he said.

Mr Markworth said the Myall Creek had reached three metres in the early hours of this morning after three days of heavy rainfall.  "It has started to decrease again which is really positive," he said. 

"It's at 2.85 currently … it's eased down below the moderate level. The actual warning is still moderate."

Emergency services are reminding drivers to not drive through flood waters and to put safety first. 

dalby floods footage video weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RSL offers a rockin full day

        premium_icon RSL offers a rockin full day

        News No need to worry if you don’t have the moves because Stanthorpe RSL has your back

        Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        premium_icon Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        News Countless animals have been killed and their homes decimated by fires and drought.

        ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        premium_icon ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        News “Now we’ve had time to see the true workings of this council I think the questions...

        Strap yourself in for a bucking great time

        premium_icon Strap yourself in for a bucking great time

        News The rodeo’s main event will be the feature bull ride, with $1000 worth of prize...