WASTE NOT: SDRC blows budget on sewer upgrades

VOTED THROUGH: SDRC passed the decision at thier most recent ordinary meeting. Picture: SDRC

WARWICK residents can soon expect upgrades to the town and region’s sewerage network, with the Southern Downs Regional Council set to undertake pump station overhauls worth nearly $1 million.

The council resolved at their most recent ordinary meeting to enter a contract with Offaly Civil Engineering for the refurbishment of Harris St and Market Square sewerage pump stations, totalling $490,532.

A report included in the meeting’s agenda stated upgrades would include new underground emergency storages and concrete slab, installation of a valve pit, a new flow meter and valves, and “other components as necessary”.

“Most of Warwick’s sewerage gravitates or is pumped to Market Square pump station, which has a history of failure during wet weather conditions or due to control or power supply system failure,” the report read.

“Both Market Sq and Harris St pump stations have limited emergency storage, which pose a risk of potential overflow during (a) wet weather event or sewer rising main failure, power outage, and/or control system failure.”

The council report revealed Offaly Civil was chosen out of the three submitted tenders, due to its price being 35 per cent lower than the next closet offer.

However, the total $490,000 cost remains well over SDRC’s budget, with the council initially putting aside only $457,005 for the project.

Heading into the summer storm season, SDRC could soon invest a further $500,000 to improve the reliability of the major Market Sq pump station.

These works would focus on electrical and switchboard upgrades, with funding to be sourced from the existing capital works budget.

SDRC is yet to indicate a timeline for either project.