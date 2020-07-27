WASHED OUT: Redbacks’ new challenge

CALLED OFF: The Redbacks will have to wait another week before they can run back onto the field after rain washed out their all-important match up.

FOOTBALL: The Stanthorpe Redbacks chance at redemption has been derailed after wet weather cancelled their all-important round 3 clash.

The match between the TFL’s premier league division dark horse St Albans is expected to be rescheduled later in the season.

Redbacks head coach Brad Rub said it was frustrating for the young side, who made a four-hour return trip to the Garden City for the game.

“The talk was hopefully a Friday night game; it’s a long way to drive mid-week so I don’t think that’ll be a possibility for us,” Rub said.

“There are no weekends off, it’s all pretty flat out this season.”

It was an important match-up for Rub’s young side, who were looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Rockville.

“That’s going to be the key for this weekend, is making sure the team is focused,” he said.

“We’ll just knuckle down and have a good week at training.”

The Redbacks will travel to Gatton this weekend, which Rub believes will be a good test for the young side.

“Just from talking to a few of the guys in the past few weeks, I’d say Gatton are seen as a strong physical side,” he said.

With just three games under their belt, Rub said the team were still establishing themselves in the tightly contested competition.

“Everyone has lost and everyone has won, so it seems like a tight competition; it’s hard to get a gauge,” he said.

“Some teams play fast, or play possession or counter attacking.

“I think Stanthorpe is traditionally a skilful town so trying to use that and working on possession and short crisp passing, is what we’re trying to do.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but getting the ball into the back of the net is the end goal.”