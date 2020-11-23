Warwick woman scores life-changing Gold Lotto win

A WARWICK woman broke down in tears after watching her money troubles drift away when she won more than half a million dollars in lotto.

The woman was one of 11 division one winners to take home $549,405.38 in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

Despite the win still being fresh, plans to make good use of the winnings are already under way.

“I’ve had 24 hours to let it all sink in and I still can’t believe it,” she laughed.

“I was sitting outside and quickly checked my ticket online. I just kept thinking, ‘What? What? What?’.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s a blessing. An absolute blessing.”

The woman said she had played Lotto each week since it began and the win would change her life and allow her to help her family.

“It means no more panicking. I can just breathe easy knowing everything has been taken care of,” she said.

“I can pay off the mortgage and just relax.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling knowing that I’m in this position.”

The lucky punter picked up the winning ticket during a visit to the Killarney Newsagency.

Manager Juanita Rawle said it was incredible to see another person take home a big win.

“This is the second division one winning entry we’ve sold so far this year, which is huge for a regional community,” she said.

“It’s is such great news, not just for us, but for all of our customers. It shows that wins can happen anywhere.”