Warwick to open drive-through coronavirus clinic

DRIVE THOUGH TESTING: A nurse is seen swabbing the occupants of a car at a drive through COVID-19 testing station.

DRIVE THOUGH TESTING: A nurse is seen swabbing the occupants of a car at a drive through COVID-19 testing station.

WARWICK has become the latest spot to prepare for a drive-through coronavirus clinic as the state government’s pandemic response ramp ups.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman announced that from 4pm today, traffic along Locke St will be redirected as the installation of a COVID-19 drive-through testing point commences.

The spokesman said residents would be advised by Darling Downs Health if and when testing begun in the region.

Motorists wishing to access the western end of Locke Street via Wallace Street (New England Highway) will need to use Glen Rd or Pratten St.

Residents travelling east on Locke St can access Wallace St by left turn only.

Cars will be directed to exit the testing clinic by travelling east on Locke Street and turning left onto Wallace Street. Those who do not meet the testing criteria will be directed to travel the same route without stopping.

The news follows the federal government’s opening of the first GP-led rural respiratory clinic.

Federal Regional Health Minister Mark Coulton said strong progress is being made on the Government’s commitment to establish up to 100 GP-led respiratory clinics around the country to assess patients with coronavirus-like symptoms.

“While the pandemic is not widespread in regional areas as yet, it’s important we have local doctors leading the local response and preparation for their communities,” Minister Coulton said.

“The clinics will help to reduce pressure on hospital emergency departments and other general practice clinics.”

For more information on road closures, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.