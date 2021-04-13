Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

The Southern Downs’ two major centres are set to face off in the race to be crowned the best tourism destination in the region and the state.

Warwick and Stanthorpe are two of the 37 towns nominated in the inaugural Queensland Top Tourism Town Awards, which are presented by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council.

QTIC chief executive Dan Gschwind said the awards were designed to celebrate towns where community sectors worked together to encourage tourism, particularly after the industry’s struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the current focus on domestic tourism, now is the time to draw attention to our regional destinations and to put the spotlight on our tourism operators and communities who keep our regions thriving,” Mr Gschwind said.

All entrants were required to submit a short editorial showcasing their town, a promotional video, and a travel itinerary, which were then narrowed down to the pool of finalists by a panel of judges.

The winner of the Top Tourism Award category for towns with a population over 5000 will take away $25,000, with the Small Tourism Town Award winner to receive $7500.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi encouraged residents to throw their support behind the region’s entrants, with a potential win to mark the region on the map.

“For two of our towns to be recognised as diverse and outstanding destinations in the Queensland tourism landscape is a major coup for the region,” Cr Pennisi.



“Tourists flock to Southern Downs not only to experience our incredible natural assets, but also our warm country hospitality, vibrant cellar doors, and world-class tourism product that operators in the Southern Downs and Granite Belt have worked hard to create.”

Public voting is open until April 26, and all voters are in with a chance to win an Apollo Motorhome worth $2000.

Click here for more information or to place your vote.