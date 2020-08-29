Warwick set to profit from new $1.9M drag precinct

ON TRACK: A Warwick drag strip worth $1.9m could be in the works, should SDRC gain new funding. Picture: file

A DRAG strip worth almost two million dollars could be in the works for Warwick if the Southern Downs Regional Council gains new funding approval.

One of 13 councils to apply for a cut of the $38.6 million Local Economic Development Plan, the SDRC submitted seven potential projects which could benefit the region.

A proposal for a new drag strip and precinct in Warwick would be the biggest investment at $1.9 million, chewing up almost half of the total $4.4 million council applied for.

Councillor Jo McNally questioned the business justification for development, though Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi was quick to advocate for the project.

“They have a full business case, they have a full strategic plan and they have costings for construction,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Like the acting director said, if it ends up being the top of the list, we’d have to cope and we could probably project manage it, but who physically built it remains unclear.

“They do have a full plan, and it’s not just for the drag strip – it’s for the grandstands, the toilets, the whole kit and kaboodle.”

Councillor Stephen Tancred praised the top prioritisation of the water tank rebate, as well as the facilitation of the first round, despite more than half the applicants missing out.

“I’d like to congratulate Craig (Magnussen) on the way he formulated the ballot and ran it, because it allowed us to demonstrate unsatisfied demand, rather than spreading the allowance so thin everyone got $100,” Cr Tancred said.

“We’ve copped a little bit of flak from a few individuals who missed out, but by being able to demonstrate unsatisfied demand, we’ve a good chance of gaining more money.”

See below a full breakdown of the funding application, in order of council priority:

1. Rural Water Tank Rebate – $1.3 million

2. Cambanoora Gorge management plan – $150,000

3. Protecting flora and fauna – $100,000

4. Accelerate economic development and tourism – $19,000

5. “Smart water” meters – $940,000

6. Warwick drag strip – $1.9 million

7. “Get Ready” disaster management education plan – $30,000