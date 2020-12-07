Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WEATHER WARNING: A cracking lightning shot during a thunderstorm.
WEATHER WARNING: A cracking lightning shot during a thunderstorm.
News

Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

Tessa Flemming
7th Dec 2020 3:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been sent out across Warwick this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology announced severe thunderstorms heading across Southeast Queensland are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

The alert was sent at 1.59pm.

Locations which may be affected include in the Southerns Downs include Warwick and Stanthorpe as well as Brisbane, Dalby, Roma, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Cleveland and Jimboomba across the state.

The severe weather will cross the Southern Downs region this afternoon.
The severe weather will cross the Southern Downs region this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic rescue after man falls down cliff near Killarney

        Premium Content Dramatic rescue after man falls down cliff near Killarney

        News The man will likely be winched out to safety after sustaining potentially severe injuries in the fall.

        Merry Muster makes huge donation to Stanthorpe charity

        Premium Content Merry Muster makes huge donation to Stanthorpe charity

        News The massive markets event gave financial aid to more than local businesses, with...

        Killarney volunteer recognised for decade of service

        Premium Content Killarney volunteer recognised for decade of service

        News The veteran first responder was given a statewide shoutout for her years of...

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather Queensland to receive cool change following heatwave