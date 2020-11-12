Menu
DRUG SEARCH: Warwick police charged one man in his 20s last night over alleged drug supply.
Warwick police raid nets alleged drug supplier

Tessa Flemming
12th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
A 20-year-old Warwick man has been charged with supplying dangerous drugs after police executed a search warrant.

According to acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid, police arrested the man at a Stewart Ave address at 4.40pm on Wednesday.

The man is due to front Warwick Magistrates court on December 9 for allegedly suppling cannabis and possessing drug utensils.

Acting Senior Sergeant Reid said an unspecified amount of drugs was also found.

“We’re always pleased with any information in relation to drugs,” he said.

“We have zero tolerance of any drug-related activity, and specifically the supply of drugs in our local community.”

Two 21-year-old men were also referred to a drug diversion program following the search.

