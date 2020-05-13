Menu
FRESH OWNERS: Crystal Whitehead (Steven’s Partner), Hailey Bateman (Steven’s Daughter), Steven Bateman (Franchisee) and Tallis Whitehead opened the new store today.
News

Warwick Pizza Hut reopens, former franchisee on the run

Georgie Hewson
13th May 2020 4:00 PM
PIZZA Hut Warwick reopened under a new owner today following an abrupt closure earlier this year.

The previous franchisee took off without warning in March, leaving staff jobless and customers ripped off.

New owner Steven Bateman hired back previous staff and said he hoped to regain the trust of the community with free pizza to those who paid for their orders only to turn up to an empty store.

State manager of Pizza Hut Myran Valks said Pizza Hut had attempted to get entitlements for employees but were unable to track the previous owner down.

“He had a bit of a breakdown and became uncontactable, as a result we lost our Warwick and Stanthorpe stores,” Mr Valks said.

“With the drought, COVID-19 and the incident of the previous owner going incognito, restoring that customer trust is certainly going to be a challenge for us but we hope a fresh face and fresh start will help.”

Mr Valks said the company were unable to pay entitlements to disgruntled former employees as it was the responsibility of the estranged previous franchisee.

“The best we could do is offer free meals and almost every old staff member their job back,” he said.

“We want to do better but this was something that was very rare and as a result we were careful in who we selected to take over the franchise and we are very confident in him.”

Mr Batemen brings 15 years of experience with him to the store, relocating to the region for the job.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for my family and myself,” he said.

“I have worked in and around Pizza Hut stores for over 10 years and am looking forward to bringing that experience with me.”

There are no current plans at this stage to reopen the Stanthorpe franchise after the landlord chose not to renew the store’s lease.

