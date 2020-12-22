Menu
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
News

Warwick men charged over horror Fraser Island bushfires

Kerri Moore
22nd Dec 2020 10:34 AM
FOUR men from the Warwick area have been charged over a bushfire that burned for weeks and devastated much of Fraser Island.

A 24-year-old Warwick man has been charged by police with unlawfully lighting a fire and leaving a fire unattended.

Two other Warwick men, aged 21 and 24, have been charged with unlawfully lighting a fire, as has a 23-year-old Massie man.

The charges follow an investigation by the Queensland Police and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

It will be alleged on October 14, QPWS rangers on K'Gari were alerted to an illegal campfire within the Duling Camp Zone of Eastern Beach, north of Orange Creek.

Rangers attended and located a campfire that was covered in sand, though still radiating heat.

Police say this caused native vegetation to catch alight and started a wildfire to the north west of the camp site.

This wildfire subsequently took hold and over the following weeks burned extensive parts of the world heritage-listed island.

It is estimated this fire has burned approximately 87,000 hectares of the island and required extensive firefighting efforts to bring under control.

A 17-year-old boy will be dealt with according to the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

