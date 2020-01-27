Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

3AM ATTACK: A 39-year-old male was bitten on the ear following a physical altercation on Sunday morning.

3AM ATTACK: A 39-year-old male was bitten on the ear following a physical altercation on Sunday morning.

A Warwick man was bitten on the ear in an attack by a stranger in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police media said police were called by the victim at about 3am.

"The victim was walking along the footpath outside the Palace Hotel on the corner of Palmerin and Percy St when he was approached by a man unknown to him," a spokesman said.

"The man approached the victim and a physical altercation began during which the victim alleges he was bitten on the ear."

It is understood a third person intervened in the fight and the men walked away.

Shortly after, the victim reported the incident to police.

The spokesman from Police Media has said investigations were still under way.

"It is unknown yet whether the victim is going to make a complaint," he said.

"Police are yet to speak to him in detail."