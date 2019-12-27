Warwick holds the key to 60-year-old Owens family mystery

LEGACY LIVES ON: Patricia Anne Owens gave her daughter up for adoption, making the brave choice to give her a better life.

LEGACY LIVES ON: Patricia Anne Owens gave her daughter up for adoption, making the brave choice to give her a better life.

THE final chapter of a family mystery, six decades in the making, has led a woman back to Warwick in hopes of finding her long-lost father.

From the young age of eight, Tina Kelly had a gut feeling that she didn’t quite belong.

Tina looked like her parents, with her olive and “swarthy” complexion, and as a single child, they had a close, loving relationship.

But deep down, she couldn’t shake the feeling that she might have been adopted.

“I can’t really explain it,” Tina said.

“I had no reason to ask my parents about adoption, I had the most amazing mum and dad anyone could have been blessed with.

“But a piece of the puzzle was missing.”

During her recovery from a tumour removal in 2004, Tina finally decided to call an adoption agency.

“I got home from the surgeon’s office, picked up the phone and told them, ‘Look, I’d like to find out if I’m adopted,’” she said.

“I couldn’t just ask my parents because it was a different way of life, back then, and I just got the feeling it wouldn’t be right.

“The adoption services handed over children and told the parents to love them as their own and forget they were adopted.”

The gut feeling was right: Tina had been adopted as an infant in the 60s, the child of a struggling, lonely hospital worker who had grown up in Warwick.

Tina’s birth mother, Patricia Anne Owens, was born in 1939 in Warwick, living on Albert and Canning St and attending St Mary’s before eventually moving to the Gold Coast.

She died in 1980, more than 10 years before Tina knew of her existence.

“I was very sad she’d passed away, very sad I would never get to know her,” Tina said.

“But at the same time it was a relief to know I wasn’t crazy and what I was feeling was, actually, real!

“It’s everyone’s right to know where they come from and who their parents were.”

The information lead Tina down a rabbit hole of family history, linking her together with cousins, brothers and uncles she never knew she had.

But one piece of the puzzle remains: Who is Tina’s father?

A DNA genetics test and some careful questioning revealed the man in question is likely of Greek heritage, residing in Warwick.

“My birth mother was raised by my grandmother and she kept going back to visit her in Warwick,” Tina said.

“There was a good population of Greeks in Warwick back in 1959 and 1960, maybe she met up with someone there and had a one night fling.”

In order to satisfy her “burning desire” to discover her father’s identity, Tina turned to the Lost Faces of Warwick Facebook page, where she hopes someone will recognise her birth mother and provide critical clues.

If you think you could help please contact Tina on 0417 632 140.