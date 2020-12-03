Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

EMERGENCY services across Warwick have were run off their feet as yesterday’s wild weather sparked multiple fires and cut power to hundreds of homes and businesses.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews attended a Wheatvale fire, 50mx50m in size, at 4.25pm.

“It was reported it was the size of a house,” she said.

“Locals had the fire mostly out but needed assistance with water around the edge.”

Crews left the Cunningham Highway scene soon after.

In Pozieres, another lightning strike resulted in a line of trees catching fire at about 7.10pm

Two crews attended the Rabbit Fence Rd blaze.

“When they got there, they reported some smouldering stacks, but it was mostly contained,” the spokeswoman said.

“They hit their hoses onto the timber of the trees and monitored one tree still burning.”

Firefighters left the property at 8.50pm.

The blazes followed a Junabee fire earlier that afternoon, which was sparked when

A brief reprieve from #Heatwave conditions across eastern #Queensland today before inland temperatures soar into the 40s again this weekend, but finally some hope for a long overdue stormy cool change early next week. For details visit https://t.co/jD6i6N90SS. #QldWeather pic.twitter.com/fVzdUZHRDy — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 2, 2020

Widespread blackouts were also still an issue for many residents, with more than 1000 Warwick customers left without power.

While all Warwick outages were reportedly fixed by 4.15pm, about 500 Goondiwindi residents were still without power this morning.

But welcome news for the region is there was a little bit of wet reprieve amid the storm chaos.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 22mm at its Warwick weather station, but Environdata’s Percy St station received a much lower 6.8mm.

According to BOM, there is a 60 per cent chance for more rain today with “heavy falls expected during this afternoon and evening, mainly in the far south”.

Extreme heatwaves are also predicted to return from tomorrow.