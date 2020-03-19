Menu
CLOCK IS TICKING: The Churches of Christ Warwick aged care facility has until April to bring its practises back up to scratch.
Warwick elderly at ‘serious risk’, says national audit

Bianca Hrovat
19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
WARWICK’S most vulnerable residents are at ‘serious risk’ as a direct consequence of inadequate care, according to a damning report by the national Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

Churches of Christ aged care facility fell short of eight key aged care standards during a routine assessment of the Dragon St location in August.

The assessment, which observed services, reviewed documents and interviewed 53 residents and employees, came one month before the release of an interim report from the Royal Commission into aged care quality and safety.

The report described conditions within Australian aged care facilities as ‘shocking’ and ‘full of neglect’, with the number of serious risk notices jumping 170 per cent in one year.

It is now revealed the Warwick facility was not exempt from that statistic.

The routine audit assessed the facility on a number of new standards that were introduced in July, the first such changes the industry has encountered in over two decades.

COC failed to meet the new industry standards of consumer dignity and choice, ongoing assessment and planning with customers, personal and clinical care, services and supports for daily living, organisation’s service environment, feedback and complaints, human resources and organisational governance.

On the measure of consumer dignity and choice, the assessor noted staff fell short of upholding residents’ dignity, privacy and confidentiality.

It was also found residents were largely unable to make, communicate and exercise control over the planning and delivery of their own care.

Residents told assessors they received the care they needed “most of the time” but staff neglected to consult them in regards to their care, service needs, or end of life planning.

The mental health and wellbeing of residents in their care was also found to be lacking.

The greatest concern for residents at the facility, however, was the apparent failure to manage high risks for those with complex medical needs such as diabetes, falls and wound management.

COC Chief Executive Officer Gary Edwards said those consumers affected were contacted directly and staff were working to improve their services.

Mr Edwards said the company was “confident” in the services they provided and though the official feedback was important to them, “many families and residents’ have also shared their satisfaction with the care and services provided to their loved one, and continue to do so.”

“At no stage has the Commission ruled to reduce, limit or cease services at Warwick Aged Care Service,” Mr Edwards said.

COC must demonstrate necessary changes have been made by April 2020.

