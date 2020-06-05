Warwick crime cases that defined the decade

TOP CASES: After two days of deliberation, the Toowoomba Supreme Court jury in Bowen Taylor Wade's murder trial found the 22-year-old not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

OVER the decade, even the tight-knit Southern Downs community hasn’t been immune to horrific crime cases.

From stabbings to sex abuse, here are the stories that gripped readers.

2010: Ex-teacher jailed for molesting boys

RESIDENTS couldn’t believe when former teacher Anthony Bruce William Spencer was only jailed for three and a half years after pleading guilty to sex offences in the 1970s.

Spencer, 64 at the time, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to three charges of indecent treatment and six charges of indecent assault.

His male victims were aged under 14 and the court heard Spencer continued the behaviour after he left the school and headed to NSW.

2011: Shock retrial in teen killing case

NO-ONE was expecting the case of Bowan Taylor Wade to be retried after he pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend. The body of his 17-year-old girlfriend, Klarissa ‘Sal’ Callow, was found in 2009 in a storage room on a Stanthorpe property.

Wade, who said he “choked her for a short time until she turned blue”, soon after pleaded guilty. However, in his appeal, Wade argued the guilty plea was “a spur of the moment thing” because he wanted to “get out of court and was very anxious”.

A year later, in 2012, the Toowoomba Supreme Court jury found the 22-year-old not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter and sentenced him to nine years in jail

2012: Adult store strangler

JOHN Joseph Beltrame had served 16 years in jail for the strangling death of a teenage prostitute before he strangled a female Warwick adult store attendant in 2012.

The court heard the 48-year-old victim believed she would be dead if she didn’t get to the front door of the store where four young men saw and saved her.

Beltrame pleaded guilty and, declaring the 440 days Beltrame had spent in pre-sentence custody as time served under the penalty, Justice Debra Mullins sentenced him to six years’ and six months jail.

2013: Man jailed for backpacker attack

THE 2013 case was the stuff of nightmares as Brisbane man Peter Van de Wetering drugged, tied up and raped a 19 year-old German backpacker after luring her to a remote spot in Stanthorpe.

When the tourist answered Wetering’s ad for a nanny and farm hand, he fed her chocolate laced with Stilnox, bound the woman’s hands with cable ties and sexually assaulted and digitally raped her, threatening to put a gun in her mouth to stop her from talking.

Wetering finally faced court in 2016 after pleading guilty to nine charges, including kidnapping, rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and stupefying to commit an offence.

2014: Drug arrests link to cold case

THE arrests of Warren Peter McDonald for a large-scale marijuana plantation at Karara were the seeds in an monumental arrest of Vince O’Dempsey.

After police reopened McCulkin cold case, they found a large amount of marijuana leaf and money on the property near Warwick and arrested McDonald.

McDonald was not connected to the McCulkin case.

McDonald plead guilty to two counts of drug trafficking. and was sentenced to three and a half years’ jail but the term was suspended forthwith for four years.

Warren McDonald appears before court. Photo Candyce Braithwaite

2015: Gail Lynch’s murderer jailed

IT TOOK three years to finalise, but eventually Ian Hannaford was found guilty of Warwick grandmother Gail Lynch’s murder in 2015.

In 2012, Ms Lynch went to the shops, paid her rent and returned home where she deleted Hannaford’s contact details from the dating site where they had met.

They are her last known movements and her body has never been found.

The Toowoomba man was sentenced to life behind bars and will not be eligible to apply for parole until 2027.

Lyn McMillian with Gail Lynch as family hoped the verdict could finally grant them some peace.

2016: Abuse trial against Warwick parishioner

IN 2016, the story of a secret kept by a Jehovah’s Witness church for more than a decade made the rounds.

The Warwick magistrates court heard Brian David Harvey molested the young daughter of a friend on three occasions and raped her once.

Barrister Robbie Davies told the court the girl reported the abuse to the church three years later, and as a result, the offender was “ostracised”but was not reported.

Harvey pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and one of rape, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail., with the term suspended after he served eight months.

2018: Warwick man assaults teen girlfriend

In 2018, the story of a 23-year-old man who punched his 16-year-old girlfriend and choked her to the point that she could hardly breathe, and then went to play video games shocked readers.

The man plead guilty to two counts of common assault and one count of choking his teenage girlfriend.

The man was sentenced with to a jail term of two and a half years, with a fixed parole date of October 2019.

2019: Man mows down partner with ute

IN July last year, residents read about the horrific case of a woman who was reversed over by her partner in Texas.

After a drunken dispute, William Thomas Potter deliberately drove over his partner twice.

Potter pleaded guilty to one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, common assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The act landed Potter with a three-year jail sentence but he was about to be released on parole after four months.