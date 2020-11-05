Warwick beekeepers star on grocery shelves

RESILIENCE: The Stevens family are a four generation beekeeping farm in Wheatvale and will be the local face of a new Capilano campaign.

RESILIENCE: The Stevens family are a four generation beekeeping farm in Wheatvale and will be the local face of a new Capilano campaign.

BEEKEEPING is something Wheatvale farmer Jacob Stevens has done his whole life but a new initiative is set to shine a spotlight on his family’s tireless efforts.

A new Proudly Local campaign launches today, seeing the apiarist and his family adorn Queensland Capilano Honey labels.

Supplying Capilano for more than 60 years, Mr Stevens said the campaign was about giving consumers an “even greater appreciation” of Australian honey.

“It’s a fair sort of honour to represent Capilano suppliers in the state. Hopefully it will raise consumer awareness that we’re predominantly family businesses with one to three generations working in the business at any one time,” he said.

“It’s pretty important to educate consumers where the product comes from.”

Mr Stevens hoped the launch would also help dispel some myths.

“There’s been a bit of a commentary that honey on shelves is imported honey blended with Australian honey, but in Australia we have really good country of origin labelling laws so if a product says it’s 100 per cent Australian honey, you can be assured it is 100 per cent Australian honey,” he said.

“Capilano is one of the biggest packers of Australian honey, buying the most Australian honey and supporting the most Australian beekeeping families.”

PROUDLY LOCAL: Capilano Pride of QLD Pure Australian Honey featuring the Stevens Family.

Hive + Wellness CEO Ryan d’Almeida said Capilano, which had been fighting for suppliers during drought and coronavirus, wanted to celebrate the “resilience” of Queensland beekeepers.

“The last two winters were pretty hard conditions for bees. There was such a lack of rainfall across such a vast area,” he said.

“This season is a different challenge in that the areas and little patches we can take bees mean we’re away from home for an awful long time. I have been six days away working, come home for a days and then I’m back on the road.

“The trees don’t respond to rainfall immediately so many beekeepers have focused their attention on paid pollination, almonds, macadamias, just to generate a cash flow.”

But when shoppers picked up his family’s bottle, Mr Stevens hoped the love for his industry would be what consumers took away most.

“I think some of the place you get to access when work the bees and it’s special,” he said. “You’re never doing the same thing twice.”

MORE FARMING NEWS:

FIRE RISK: What the warning means for Warwick

Warwick farmers’ fresh hopes for new year