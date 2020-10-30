Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FLY OVER: A USAF T28 Trojan of Kim Rolph-Smith flies over the Massie Aerodrome during the annual Wings Over Warwick.
FLY OVER: A USAF T28 Trojan of Kim Rolph-Smith flies over the Massie Aerodrome during the annual Wings Over Warwick.
Council News

Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

Tessa Flemming
30th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AIRCRAFT enthusiasts have grown fed up over a lack of council engagement as they voice their fears that the Warwick airport is in dire need of updates.

In a letter submitted to the Southern Downs Regional Council this week, Queensland Recreational Aircraft Association said the council had not carried out consultation with the aviation community in five years, leading to a number of serious safety and operational pitfalls at the Massie site.

The worst of these included claims gravel-filled hangers made it difficult to taxi aircraft, that no helicopter landing made it a danger to other users, and that pilots were bypassing Warwick due to a considerably high refuel price.

QRAA President Phil Goyne also said the Warwick terminal ranked among one of the worst in Australia.

“I did note that our club has visited a lot of terminals and this one doesn’t come to standard at all,” Mr Goyne said.

“It’s very old and hasn’t had a lot of maintenance over the years. It’d be nice to see a better terminal.”

According to the letter, one maintenance engineer had even moved their business back to Brisbane, following ongoing frustration with council’s failure to act on dust levels and power connection.

It would mean the possible loss of four local jobs.

“It is a gateway to Warwick and this area, and it can bring business and business people to us,” Mr Goyne said.

“A good aerodrome makes a big difference to an area like this.”

Mr Goyne noted the majority of these issues had been created in the previous council’s term, and since the letter was made public, he had been contacted by CEO David Burges who said council would investigate.

A new consultative committee for the aerodrome had also been set up following discussion.

“I’m sure the new council will do a lot of good work as far as aerodrome is concerned,” Mr Goyne said.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gap in NDIS providers inspires new service

        Premium Content Gap in NDIS providers inspires new service

        News The new Southern Downs business will see tailored care plans rolled out to residents in need.

        Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        Premium Content Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces border decision

        FIRED UP: Redbacks hunt for revenge in finals

        Premium Content FIRED UP: Redbacks hunt for revenge in finals

        Sport Stanthorpe United are chasing their first TFL finals victory but will be motivated...

        Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid

        Premium Content Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid

        News Officers from Toowoomba’s Major and Organised Crime Squad issued a stern warning to...