Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border officers ‘blown away’ by community

        premium_icon Border officers ‘blown away’ by community

        News “People have dropped off food, drinks and even firewood for us. It’s very humbling for all of us”.

        Co-operative forced into liquidation

        premium_icon Co-operative forced into liquidation

        News AFTER 70 years of serving the community, coronavirus has been the insurmountable...

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’