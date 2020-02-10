Menu
John Joseph Taylor was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning to be sentenced over the death of cyclist Cameron Frewer.
Warrant issued for accused killer missing from court

Felicity Ripper
10th Feb 2020 10:05 AM
A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of killing cyclist Cameron Frewer on a Sunshine Coast road.

Maroochydore District Court this morning heard John Joseph Taylor will not be appearing in court today as barrister Simon Lewis and law firm Chelsea Emery and Associates sought leave to withdraw.

Mr Lewis said Taylor's solicitors "did everything they could" to have him appear in court.

Taylor was in court last week, on February 6, when he heard he was required to appear in court today.

More to come.

Cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer was hit and killed on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.
