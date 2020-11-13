Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hervey Bay police say these spikes have been left on the road at Murphy St.
Hervey Bay police say these spikes have been left on the road at Murphy St.
News

WARNING: Tyre-busting spikes on Coast road

Jessica Grewal
13th Nov 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are warning drivers and riders to be on the look-out for tyre-busting metal spikes at Point Vernon.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant Paul Byrne told the Chronicle a member of the public had first reported the worrying find on Wednesday.

He said the spikes (pictured) could damage a vehicle tyre and "be even worse" for a push bike tyre.

With no leads police are issuing a warning.

"The information provided over the front counter suggested young children were throwing metal spikes onto the road in the area of Murphy St," Sgt Byrne said

"The only description we have so far is that they are children on scooters, around 12 years of age.

"Anyone with more information is encouraged to come into the front counter at the Hervey Bay station or phone Police Link on 13 14 44.

"In the meantime, we're just like the public to be aware of the need to take extra care on the road in this area."

fraser coast hervey bay motoring police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

        Premium Content BLAST FROM PAST: Stanthorpe’s lost treasures

        News At the height of their glory they were the talk of the town, now they’re distant memories the community is nostalgic for.

        Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure

        Premium Content Foundation finds feet after lengthy closure

        News The High St facility has welcomed its first customers, giving employers a new...

        Warwick police raid nets alleged drug supplier

        Premium Content Warwick police raid nets alleged drug supplier

        News Two other men were dealt with as a result of the operation.

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment Sing the praises of your local foodies and win prizes