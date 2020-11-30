Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detective Inspector Phil Hurst says the death of a two-year-old girl in Palmwoods at the weekend was a tragic accident. Picture: John McCutcheon/ File
Detective Inspector Phil Hurst says the death of a two-year-old girl in Palmwoods at the weekend was a tragic accident. Picture: John McCutcheon/ File
News

Warning as toddler choked in blind cord tragedy

Natalie Wynne
30th Nov 2020 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police say two-year-old girl died when a blind cord wrapped around her neck in a tragic accident at the weekend.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene in Palmwoods after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

The toddler was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital but she couldn't be saved.

'Seriously wrongful': Noosa agency pays for staff's conduct

Fire forces two-week closure of island resort

Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Phil Hurst said it was a tragic accident.

"Any incident involving a young child is tragic for all involved," Detective Inspector Hurst said.

"The family is understandably devastated, there were other children in the house at the time.

"It's a terrible reminder for all parents to be aware of, blind and curtain cords are dangerous."

The death has been described as not suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

blind cords choking death editors picks palmwoods police toddler
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        News Residents of Queensland’s Granite Belt have been told to prepare to leave as fire rages, as another blaze tears through Fraser Island.

        Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Premium Content Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Community In the thick of bushfire season, Southern Downs stations are calling for greater...

        SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        Premium Content SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        News One year after opening, the popular Warwick gym’s owner has revealed her secret to...

        Leading Granite Belt bodies form formidable alliance

        Premium Content Leading Granite Belt bodies form formidable alliance

        Council News With representatives from across the region, the new union hopes to accelerate the...