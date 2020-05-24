Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shane Warne is concerned banning saliva to shine balls may compromise a fair battle between bat and ball.
Shane Warne is concerned banning saliva to shine balls may compromise a fair battle between bat and ball.
Cricket

Warne’s radical plans to help bowlers in saliva-free cricket

by Fiona Byrne
24th May 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Spin king Shane Warne says banning bowlers using saliva to shine the ball could swing cricket in favour of batsmen and make the game less competitive.

Warne said if the International Cricket Council enforced the ban, attention needed to be given as to how to keep it a fair competition between bat and ball.

Warne, who is on the Marylebone Cricket Club's world cricket committee which can propose changes to the sport's laws, suggested a range of ideas could be considered including reducing the number of overs between new balls, using a weighted ball, or leaving more grass on the pitch so the ball seamed more.

"If we have a ball that does not do anything, batting is going to become a lot easier," Warne said, while launching a new hair loss advice website (www.hairloss.com.au) for Advanced Hair Studio.

Shane Warne is concerned banning saliva to shine balls may compromise a fair battle between bat and ball.
Shane Warne is concerned banning saliva to shine balls may compromise a fair battle between bat and ball.

 

"Maybe they could look at bringing forward the new ball from 80 overs to maybe 60 overs or 50 overs.

"I threw out there maybe we could have a weighted ball on one side, like the old taped tennis balls, so you don't have to use saliva.

"If you can't polish up the ball maybe they are going to leave more grass on the pitch which will mean the ball will seam more.

"All we want to see in any sport is a competition. We want to see it fair. For me, to have it fair between bat and ball is a priority. How they are going to do that, I don't know.

"I would think the bat is going to dominate if you are not allowed to polish the ball up."

The ICC heard medical advice earlier this month that suggests it is highly unlikely coronavirus can be transmitted through sweat, but there is an elevated risk through saliva.

The ICC will decide if the use of saliva will be banned in June.

hairloss.com.au

fiona.byrne@news.com.au

Originally published as Warnie's radical plans to help bowlers in saliva-free cricket

More Stories

coronavirus saliva shane warne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl - The world’s most binge-worthy shows are now available on a brand new super cheap streaming platform in Australia.

        Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        premium_icon Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        News The Maranoa MP claims Ms Palaszczuk is ‘trying to put fear into people’ and is...

        Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a difference’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a...

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...